Championship Season Loading?: Devin Booker & Kendall Jenner Focusing On Their Careers After Split

This might be welcoming news to the Phoenix Suns fans but disheartening for those who were here for Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner’s relationship.

Devin Booker & Kendall Jenner Are Putting Their Careers First

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner’s romance fizzled out after being linked for two years. Page Six reports the split happened because Booker and Jenner had different ideas about where their relationship was going, and they will now focus on their careers.

“While they care for each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage and his priority is his career,” a source told Page Six. “Kendall’s career also dominates her life.”

Phoenix Suns fans might be happy to hear their 25-year-old All-Star has put his attention back on basketball. The Suns, for the last two seasons, we’re the juggernauts of the Western Conference but since have been dethroned by the Golden State Warriors. Kendall Jenner, 26, will put all of her focus back into her modeling career and being a reality star, just like the rest of the Jenner/Kardashian clan.

The couple, who started dating in Spring 2020, before making things official on Valentine’s Day 2021 when Jenner shared a photo of herself cuddling with Booker on Instagram, were last spotted together in Italy. The pair was in attendance for Jenner’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker’s wedding.

“After two years, they had the ‘where is this going’ talk,” Page Six’s source said. “And since they were not moving forward, it was time to take a break, probably permanently.

“Kendall is surrounded by her closest friends at the moment,” according to Page Six, and “she is not heartbroken, but she is sad.”

Booker joins the list of other NBA players who have dated Kendall Jenner, including Brooklyn Nets power forward Blake Griffin and Utah Jazz sixth man Jordan Clarkson.

