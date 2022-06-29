Travis Barker Reportedly Rushed To The Hospital For Pancreatitis

Famed drummer Travis Barker was rushed to a hospital Tuesday afternoon.

According to TMZ, Barker was photographed lying on a stretcher outside Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Kourtney Kardashian, who he married this past April, was said to have followed behind the ambulance as his condition was reportedly unclear.

TMZ also says that the couple visited West Hills hospital Tuesday morning before the health scare. However, it seems to be serious as the drummer’s daughter Alabama took to her Instagram stories to ask fans to send their prayers alongside a teary-eyed emoji. She also shared a now-deleted TikTok of herself holding her father’s hand while he was in a hospital bed wearing a medical bracelet.

Earlier in the day, the Blink-182 member also published a tweet that read, “God save me.” While fans were initially worried, it could also be referencing a song of the same title he shares with Machine Gun Kelly.

TMZ later reported that he recently visited the hospital for a colonoscopy, and he was later rushed from his home because the procedure triggered pancreatitis. Pancreatitis is an inflammation of the pancreas which could lead to nausea, intense stomach pains, and swelling of the stomach.