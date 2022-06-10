Tristan Thompson Getting Dunked On For Cheating On Khloé Kardashian The Same Day She Threw Him A Bday Party

Tristan Thompson is definitely one of the worst philanderers on the face of the planet.

Tristan Thompson Is The MVP of Ain’t Sh*t Men

NBA champion Tristan Thompson is also a champ when it comes to cheating on the mother of his daughter, Khloé Kardashian. The latest episode of the annoying Kardashian’s new Hulu reality show revealed how low Thompson goes to get buns.

Earlier this year, Tristan Thompson landed in a paternity scandal that eventually led to him copping pleas, apologizing to Khloé Kardashian via his Instagram Stories, and confirming a secret child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

If you haven’t seen Maralee Nichols before, trust us when we say we understand the temptation, BUT that doesn’t excuse the fact Thompson was in a relationship with Kardashian at the time.

The shenanigans transpired after Nichols took Thompson’s sorry a** to court and sued him for “several child support and pregnancy-related expenses” in December. Thompson noted that he and Nichol’s son could have been conceived during the night of his 30th birthday, which also happens to be the same night he and Kardashian got back together.

The couple, who share a daughter, True (4), initially split after Thompson admitted to kissing Khloe’s close family friend, now Karl-Anthony Towns’ girlfriend, Jordyn Woods. In typical Kardashian fashion, she announced she took Thompson back with a sappy Instagram post.

Thompson Is “The Worst Person On The Planet.”

Well, that was then. We are in the now, and after being forgiven for numerous transgressions, Thompson’s f*ck boi antics are being put on blast for everyone to see.

As expected, the cameras were rolling when the Kardashian Klan discovered all of the tea. The sisters were caught entirely off guard by the news of Thompson’s latest adventures in philandering. Kim Kardashian decided to call up the girls during a 6:30 am workout to have a discussion.

Speaking on the phone with her mother, Kris Jenner, Kim K reads her the legal declaration filed by Thompson in December that revealed he received a “special birthday present,” aka sex, from Nichols on his 30th birthday.

“I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston, I slept with her on my 30th birthday,” Kim K reads while revealing she asked Thompson if Khloe knew what was going on.”

Kim K’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, then calls and is just as shocked before declaring Thompson is “the worst person on the planet.” Kim’s other sister, Kourtney, calls Kimmy K to continue the conversation about Thompson continuing to make their sister look stupid.

They would go on to read the declaration where Thompson claimed that Nichols initiated the sexual intercourse between them and that he hopped on a jet to Houston for the encounter immediately after celebrating his birthday with Khloe Kardashian.

Twitter has been dunking on the NBA baller since the latest episode of the Kardashian’s Hulu reality show. You can peep the reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Lachlan Cunningham / Getty