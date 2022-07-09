You Can Tour The Set Of Jordan Peele’s “Nope” At Universal Studios

When Jordan Peele’s newest horror film Nope hits theaters on July 22, it will be the first film in history to be accompanied by a Universal Studios Backlot tour attraction that opens on the same day as the film’s release.

From The Wrap:

“The Jupiter’s Claim set from the movie will be accessible beginning July 22, the same day “Nope” arrives in theaters nationwide. It’s the first time that a Studio Tour attraction has opened day-and-date with a movie release and will now become a part of the storied tour, alongside the crashed airplane from Steven Spielberg’s “War of the Worlds,” the Bates Motel from Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” and the Courthouse Square from Robert Zemeckis’ “Back to the Future” (and countless other films).”

For those who haven’t seen the trailer for the Get Out director’s new film, Nope stars Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya, who play siblings who inherited their recently deceased father’s ranch, which turns out to be the stage for all manner of supernatural shenanigans. (And while that might seem like a basic horror film trope, we all know Peele has a way of taking film cliché and turning it into something we’ve never seen before.) So the Jupiter’s Claim set is basically an old western-style town and it was disassembled after the movie was done filming, went to Universal Studios and “meticulously reconstructed on site, complete with original props and details from the film.”

As exciting as this will be for fans of the movie, nobody is more excited than Peele himself.

“I remember visiting Universal Studios when I was 12 years old and being mesmerized,” Peele said in a statement. “That experience reinforced my passion and drive to someday join in on the meta-magic of ‘backlot life.’ Since then, I’ve been fortunate enough to direct three movies for Universal. It is a privilege to honor these collaborations with my studio partners, crew members, and cast, and to be able to share Jupiter’s Claim with fans.”