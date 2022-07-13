LeBron James & LIFEWTR Join Forces For Multi-Year Purpose Driven Partnership

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

LeBron James is teaming up with LIFEWTR to continue to help communities thrive.

LIFEWTR and LeBron James Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Wednesday (Jul.13), NBA Champion, business mogul, philanthropist LeBron James, and premium bottled water brand LIFEWTR teamed up as part of a new purpose-driven, multiyear partnership.

Working alongside James, LIFEWTR “will leverage its platform to inspire and enable people to flourish through dedicated programs announced later this year, which synergize James’ passion for community, empowerment, and storytelling with the brand’s mission to help people thrive.”

“I’ve always loved LIFEWTR and how every detail – from the original art showcased on its bottles to the brand’s efforts to champion diverse voices – serves a bigger purpose,” James said. “LIFEWTR is all about inspiring creativity, and I want the kids in my I PROMISE program and people everywhere to be inspired by the exciting work we’ll do together.”

“LeBron James’ unwavering dedication to uplifting individuals and communities mirrors our mission at LIFEWTR to help people thrive,” says Zach Harris, Vice President, Water Portfolio at PepsiCo Beverages North America. “We are thrilled to work with him to further the LIFEWTR brand’s commitment to helping underrepresented voices flourish.”

The company is best known for its refreshing product that provides refreshing water the way nature intended us to drink it through its process of “reverse osmosis process to filter out impurities to create clean, pristine water, and the addition of electrolytes.” It gives drinkers that smooth, crisp taste that they have come to love.

LIFEWTR’s collaboration with James will see the introduction of “dedicated programming” that the company will arrive sometime later this year.

Jame’s new partnership is the next step in his ever-expanding relationship with PepsiCo. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is also the face of Mountain Dew Rise energy drink.

Photo: LIFEWTR / LeBron James