Brittney Griner’s Latest Court Appearance Ends With No Verdict Despite Guilty Plea

Brittney Griner’s trial in Russia has hit another snag.

She had yet another court appearance on Wednesday, and no verdict was reached amidst the hearing. However, a US official close to the matter confirmed another appearance scheduled for Friday morning. The court sighting comes a week after Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges but told the court that she had not intended to commit a crime.

“I’d like to plead guilty, your honor,” Griner quietly said last week. “But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law. I’d like to give my testimony later. I need time to prepare.”

The charges stem from when Griner was traveling to Russia back in February to play for the UMMC Yekaterinburg team during the WNBA offseason, and hashish oil vape cartridges were found in her luggage. She was subsequently arrested –just days before Russia would invade Ukraine— and placed in jail, where she’s been sitting amid court appearances as the Biden Administration continuously works to get her home safely.

To aid in her obtaining her freedom, she recently penned a letter to President Biden, fearing that she’ll be trapped in Russia forever and that America would forget about her.

“I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other American Detainees. Please do all you can to bring us home,” Griner wrote. “I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore.”

At Friday’s court appearance, if the two-time US Olympics basketball gold medalist is found guilty, she could face up to 10 years in prison despite her legal team requesting leniency.