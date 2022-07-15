STREAMED: Yo Gotti & CMG Drop “Gangsta Art,” Latto Gets Political On “P-ssy,” & More

Yo Gotti & CMG — Gangsta Art

Yo Gotti, a star in his own right, has been steadily building up his CMG roster as a mentor and executive. Today, the Memphis mogul celebrates that build-up process with Gangsta Art, a new compilation LP meant to showcase his team’s evolution.

Accordingly, the new label album includes CMG mainstays like Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Mozzy, and Blac Youngsta. Additionally, Coi Leray, DaBoyDame, and Kodak Black also make appearances on the album. Moreover, producers include the likes of CMG Breezy, 30 Roc, and Tay Keith, among others.

“This is CMG, the album,” Yo Gotti explains on the opening title track. “It’s history. You’ve never seen this many gangstas in the same squad; you’ve never seen this much money with no issues. You know what I’m saying? You’ve never seen this many big dawgs come together.”

Formerly, Gotti spoke about the label’s vision during an interview with Audiomack last year. “This is the new Cash Money. This is the new Death Row, the new Roc-a-Fella, the new No Limit. That’s how I see it. I see that far [ahead],” he explained. “We’re waking up with that focus. Not just signing 1,00 artists, but signing the right ones. Hiring the right staff, the right team…That’s what CMG is focused on.”

Listen to CMG’s Gangsta Art below.

Latto — “P-ssy”

Latto is speaking out. The “Big Energy” superstar released 777 and its subsequent deluxe album earlier this year. Now, the Georgia rapper returns with a brand new track and a timely message on “P-ssy.”

Johnny Goldstein produced the new track, which pulls inspiration from Betty Wright’s “Girls Can’t Do What The Guys Do.” Latto uses the opportunity to explain that “the gender roles y’all projecting are hypocrisy.” Finally, she adds: “My ovaries ain’t for you to bully.”

Latto shared this track with Roe v. Wade protest footage prior to its release. Then, she tweeted: “Y’all hear “p-ssy” and get ur panties in a bunch. This song is about empowering women & roe v wade.” Later, she announced: “This is not a single. I had [something] to get off my chest.”

Markedly, this isn’t the first time Big Latto has opened up about this issue. In fact, she recently addressed the topic during her “Best New Artist” acceptance speech at the BET Awards. “It’s giving pro-choice,” she said on the podium. “It’s never giving a man policing my body.”

Listen to “P-ssy” below.

DJ Premier — Hip Hop 50, Vol. 1

The iconic DJ Premier is setting the stage for a major milestone as Hip-Hop turns 50 in 2023. The Gang Starr legend is celebrating the occasion by teaming up with Nas’ Mass Appeal imprint for a special compilation, Hip Hop 50, Vol. 1.

Notably, this project includes contributions from Joey Bada$$, Remy Ma, Rapsody, Nas, Run The Jewels, Slick Rick, and Lil Wayne. Moreover, the 5-song offering was produced entirely by Preem.

“I will always seize the moment of being unique when it comes to releasing music,” Premier said in a statement to press. “To be a part of Hip Hop 50 is an additional blessing to preserving the culture.”

Indeed, this is only the first Hip Hop 50 volume. Future versions of the Mass Appeal campaign will include music curated by other producers, including Swizz Beatz, Mustard, The-Dream, Mike Will Made It, No I.D., Hit-Boy, Take A Daytrip and Tainy.

Listen to Hip Hop 50, Vol. 1 below.

Lloyd Banks — The Course of the Inevitable 2

A year after dropping The Course of the Inevitable, Lloyd Banks is back with the second installment. This time around, The Punchline King unleashes 14 new tracks, including the previously released “Menace.”

The former G-Unit star tapped some familiar names for this project. Jadakiss, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Dave East, and Vado all make appearances. Meanwhile, Banks’ former group mate Tony Yayo also guests on the aptly-titled “Don’t Switch.”

So what can fans expect from this project? Banks recently explained how his rapping style has evolved over the years. “It was a lot going on with me in my personal life. So I started to question everything. My importance of what I’m really here for,” he explained in an interview with The Joe Budden Podcast.

Poignantly, he continued: “I’ve been in some dark, dark places. So I started thinking, at this point, I’ma be selfish. I’m gonna do something that, when my kids get older, they’ll hear this side of me and understand that I actually was saying something.”

Prior to this, Banks worked with Styles P, Freddie Gibbs, Ransom, Roc Marci, and Benny on the original Course of the Inevitable. Listen to the Course of the Inevitable sequel below.

Steve Lacy — Gemini Rights

After dropping a few singles like “Mercury” and the lauded “Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy unveils his new album, Gemini Rights.

Lacy, a multitalented musician, produced a bulk of the record with additional production from Matt Martians and DJ Dahi. What’s more, the 10-song project includes Martians on “2Gether (Enterlude)” and Fousheé on “Sunshine.”

“This album is about so many perspectives of a breakup,” he recently told GQ during a profile interview. “I got to translate my personality into a record, which is what I’m super excited about: This is a conversation with me.”

Listen to Gemini Rights below.