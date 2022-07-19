Comedian Craig Robinson’s Show Cancelled After Gunman Opens Fire In Club

Craig Robinson, star of NBC’s popular comedy The Office, was forced to hurriedly cancel a comedy show Saturday when 36-year-old Omar James McCombs allegedly entered The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, NC, and opened fire. Robinson and the others in attendance were quickly evacuated, and they were able to get to another venue where the pop band Big Time Rush was performing.

“There was an active shooter in the comedy club,” the 50-year-old actor said in an Instagram video. “Again, there’s an active shooter at the club I was at so we had to run over here to this concert… Big Time Rush to the rescue.”

According to the NY Post, there were 50 people in The Comedy Zone when McCombs reportedly waved a firearm in the air, told everybody to get out, and pulled the trigger. “There were no injuries, and the suspect was taken into custody,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed in a statement.

McCombs now faces a series of charges, including “five counts of assault by pointing a gun, one count of discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.”

Robinson went on IG the next day to update his fans on his status and share his gratitude that the previous evening didn’t turn out worse. “Thank you everyone for your outpouring of support and well wishes,” he wrote. “Thank you [Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department] for swift action in apprehending the shooter.”

“Hopefully he gets the help he needs,” Robinson added. “Thanks be to God no one was hurt. Please stay safe everyone.”