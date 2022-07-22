Drake’s Catching Heat For Posting Picture Of Unsuspecting Random Woman On Instagram

Drake has once again ignited controversy.

The rapper has been partying it up while on vacation in St. Tropez this week and is now being accused of questionable behavior that’s happened to him plenty of time: unwanted public pictures.

While posting pictures and videos of the vibes at a beachside restaurant, he zoomed in on a blonde woman sitting at another table with a man while looking down at her phone. Drizzy found her attractive, so he snapped the candid photo alongside a caption explaining the action as complementary.

“Tried to airdrop this woman a pic of herself cause she’s a dime,” he captioned the picture alongside crying laughing and shrugging emojis.

It appears his attempt to get her attention wasn’t successful, but while the encounter ended there, social media users’ opinions didn’t.

The Instagram story rubbed people the wrong way as she seemingly has no idea she’s being caught on camera, and posting her on his IG is unfair because he’s got 117 million followers. Even in Drake’s subreddit, his fans found the act a bit weird, with one saying, “Drake should know better he probably feels some type of way when people do that to him. Drake is a creep.”

Another fan brought up that it wasn’t clear if he got the woman’s permission to post the photo, remarking, “Wow he really just took a pic of a woman and posted it to tens of millions of followers without her consent.”

Drake’s shenanigans in St. Tropez have been well documented as he’s also been spotted with model Suede Brooks and the two are suspected of being together. But he also seems to be checking things off his bucket list, which might include blasting Backstreet Boys while commanding the DJ Booth at a club.

A few weeks ago, he hopped on stage with the legendary boy band during their Toronto concert, but while on vacation, he spoke about how nostalgic the song makes him feel by recalling an old story.

“She asked me if I would dance with her, and it was the first time I felt acknowledged. It was the first time I ever felt like I had a shot at being cool,” he said, according to HipHopDX. “I want you to make some noise, I want you to sing this song as loud as you possibly can. Like I said, this is one of the greatest songs in music history. I’ll be on stage for it. I’ll try to sing along, too. It’s called ‘I Want It That Way.’”