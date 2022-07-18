Drake Preps Basketball-Inspired Sportswear For Latest Nocta Release

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

When Drake isn’t on stage performing with Backstreet Boys, he’s expanding his imprint into the sneaker world.

He’s long been a sneaker head but recently dropped his own Nike Air Terra Hot Step NOCTA in two simple colorways, so now he’s dropping off some gear to match the vibes.

So far, we’ve only seen the silhouette dropped in triple white or triple black, but it looks like Drizzy finally decided to add a pop of color with a new black colorway that surfaced that features a yellow heel. But the star of the leaked pictures is the accompanying merch like socks, t-shirts, sweatpants, and shorts in hues of blues, purples, and yellows—all of which are embellished with the signature swoosh and uppercased NOCTA logo.

The photos also hint at the release’s intentions as co-branded packaging reveals the EYBL logo, which is Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League.

One of the standout pieces is a classic black Nike hoodie with a centered swoosh and black text that encourages a team mentality, as it reads, “Sometimes You Sometimes Me Always Us.”

NOCTA has confirmed that the release will take place on July 27 underneath the subbrand’s basketball wing with a nod to sports as the promo language reads, “On-court performance apparel inspired by today’s athletes.”

Come release day, the clothing will be released via NOCTA’s official site, where you can currently cop some of the in-stock sportswear goodies.