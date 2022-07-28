Chris Rock Jokes About Will Smith Slap At Latest Comedy Show: “I’m Not A Victim, Motherf-cker”

Chris Rock was at the PNC Bank Arts Center this past Sunday, headlining the evening’s two-man show with fellow comedian Kevin Hart, and he eventually brought up his one-sided confrontation with Will Smith at this year’s Oscars. “Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face,” the 57-year-old comic joked.

But according to US Weekly, Rock then told the audience that he brushed off the whole incident. “I’m not a victim, motherf-cker,” said. Instead, he just “shook that sh-t off” and got back to business. “Yeah, that sh-t hurt, motherf-cker,” Rock added. “But I shook that sh-t off and went to work the next day… I don’t go to the hospital for a papercut.”

Rock’s admission that Smith’s hit stung him is quite the compliment to the Fresh Prince, considering Rock has called him “the softest n-gga that ever rapped.” However, it appears the fallout from the Oscars incident may have significantly hurt Smith’s favor with his own fans as well.

The Fresh Prince, who owns one of Instagram’s most followed accounts, has been notably silent on social media since “The Slap.” Yet, per a recent Newsweek article, Smith has been losing approximately 8,000 followers every day since the incident, to the count of nearly 450K. By contrast, Rock’s follower count exploded right after the slap by 1.15 million come the end of March, and it’s grown from around 4.7 million to now sitting at 6 million.

And things are only continuing to look up for Rock, too. There are rumors the Academy Awards may invite him next year for another go-around at hosting the show. Sales for his Ego Death World Tour have spiked, with prices for the cheapest seats having increased nearly tenfold, as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

The actor/comedian is also set to appear alongside Christian Bale, Robert DeNiro, Margot Robbie, and a slew of other all-star performers in the upcoming movie Amsterdam. The film was produced by David O. Russell and Drake, and it’s scheduled for a November 4, 2022 release. Check out the trailer below.