Will Smith Apologizes To Chris Rock Again In Emotional Video, Says His Behavior Was “Unacceptable”

When it comes to “the Oscars’ slap,” we have heard from everyone about it except the person who did it, until today.

Will Smith used one of his favorite tools to communicate with his fans, Instagram, to answer tough questions about that now-infamous night and apologize to Chris Rock again.

Will Smith Admits His Behavior Was Unacceptable

Friday (Jul.29), Will Smith returned to Instagram after a lengthy hiatus from the social media platform. In the emotional video, Will Smith finally addressed the slap that rang off around the globe.

Smith, who took home the Best Actor award for his brilliant performance in King Richard, opened the video explaining he was “fogged out” after slapping Chris Rock for his tasteless joke toward Jada Pinkett-Smith. Smith said that was his reason for not apologizing during his acceptance speech.

“I reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, but when he is, he will reach out,” Smith told his millions of followers. “I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

The 53-year-old actor also apologized to Chris Rock’s mother and his brother, Tony Rock.

“That was one of the things about that moment that I didn’t realize,” Smith continued. “I wasn’t thinking about how many people got hurt in that moment. I want to apologize to Chris’ mother, to Chris’ family, especially his brother Tony Rock.

Smith hints the relationship is “probably irreparable.”

Jada Pinkett Did Not Tell Him “Do Something”

The Bad Boys 4 Life star also debunked the rumor of his wife telling him to “do something” following “Rock’s joke and that letting people down is his biggest nightmare.

“Disappointing people is my central trauma. I hate when I let people down, so it hurts psychologically and emotionally to know that I didn’t live up to people’s image and impression of me,” he explained. “The work I’m trying to do is I am deeply remorseful, and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself.”

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air OG attributed his behavior to being only a “human” that “made a mistake” and that he’s actively “trying not think of myself as a piece of s–t.”

He closed the video by saying, ” I know it was confusing. I know it was shocking, but I promise you I am deeply devoted to putting light and love and joy into the world,” and promising that one day everyone will be friends again.

This is the second apology from Will Smith. In a lengthy statement shared on his IG account the following day after The Oscars, Smith said he was sorry for his behavior.

Understandably, Smith would disappear from the limelight, only resurfacing during a family trip to India. On the other hand, Rock has been back on the comedy circuit and has taken slight jabs at Smith, vaguely talking about the incident.

Now, finally, we hope everyone can move the hell on.

