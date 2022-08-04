Black Man Says His Job Held A Retreat On A Plantation, So He Showed Up Dressed Like A Slave

How many mountains must it be shouted from before white people come to glory on the fact that plantation events are racist and inappropriate before they just stop with the caucasified nonsense?

Plantation weddings, plantation birthday parties, plantation bar mitzvahs, plantation family reunions—all this sh-t is f-cked up. And it should not even be said that work-related events should never take place on grounds where enslaved people were owned as property, forced into labor, tortured and/or killed for disobedience, forced to breed future generations of enslaved people, and separated from their families.

And yet here we are…

From Blavity:

A Black employee got the last laugh after being invited to a work retreat at a plantation with a “period appropriate” theme. The employee, who shared his experience on Reddit, said he decided to go to the party dressed as an enslaved person to reflect the time period.

“As a lot of you already know, I had to attend a ‘corporate retreat’ this weekend, that happened to take place on a southern plantation in Alabama. There was a ‘period appropriate’ costume ball scheduled for the end of the trip, but they apparently forgot about me, their lone black employee. Hilarity ensued,” he wrote on Reddit. He posted pictures of his outfit, which included a tan shirt and pants and a straw hat. The employee decided to ditch shoes and attended the party barefoot. In another picture, the employee was at the bottom of a staircase, and one of his white co-workers dressed in a blue gown was standing on the steps.

This man really had to show up to his work retreat dressed as the first scene in Django Unchained just to make a point.

In fact, here’s more evidence that the employee’s job is whiter than the whitest white whoever whited in the land of White-Klandia—the employee said this whole plantation getaway (so to speak) was the idea of his job’s human resources department. Imagine having a job where your HR needs an HR.

He later said on Reddit that the HR employee responsible for this flagrant display of workplace caucasity has since been fired, and he was promoted.

“With a disproportionate raise and better benefits,” he said. “But I have been ASSURED that this has nothing to do with anything that happened on the retreat, and just happens to be coinciding with HRAsstDir canning. So remember, kids, correlation =/= causation!”

I mean—if you say so, bruh.