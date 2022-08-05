Iman Shumpert Arrested At Dallas Airport With “Sizeable” Amount Of Marijuana

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport over the weekend for a reported “sizeable” possession of marijuana, according to TMZ. The 2016 NBA champ was on his way to see his daughter Saturday afternoon when TSA officials found a bag containing a “green leafy substance” in his bag.

Shumpert admitted it was pot but “asked if there was any way he could make his flight.” At that point, law enforcement told him that was not happening, and the 32-year-old Shumpert was placed under arrest for felony possession of marijuana. Reports state it was confirmed to be 6.12 ounces of the plant.

Along with the marijuana, Shumpert was transporting a Glock magazine and 14 9mm rounds in the bag, but no gun was found. He was reportedly taken to airport jail “without incident,” and his attorneys have not issued any formal statement yet.

The Tarrant County Criminal Courts released no official details about the arrest, but Shumpert’s infraction is classified as a “State Jail Felony.” The charge carries a maximum penalty of two years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

It isn’t clear how this episode will impact Shumpert’s new weekly podcast, Iman Amongst Men, which he co-hosts with his older brother Ahrii. It launched this past June, and it promises to give “an honest and unfiltered look at what it means to be a man in today’s world.”

Matt Barnes, Eric Dickerson, and his close buddy J.R. Smith have appeared on the show so far. “A lot of the different things I may bring up with the guys that I’m closest with, I’ll especially name them because it’s like bro, I want to tell these stories and most of the time I’m going to talk to them before I share it,” Shumpert shared with REVOLT.

“I’m probably just gonna tell you the truth because I don’t have an NBA contract at the moment but I’m not bashing anything,” he added. “I’m definitely speaking my truth and for me to have my brother there is why my guard goes down so hard because these are the conversations I have with him… Every time I’ve left a Vlad interview or anything similar to it, people have reached back out and told me how they appreciate me for being candid as a lot of people beat around the bush.”