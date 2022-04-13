Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Cover Ebony & Address Infidelity Rumors

Power couple Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert graced the April cover of Ebony and opened up about what it’s like to live out a marriage in public.

One of the biggest pet peeves within a famous relationship is the onslaught of constant rumors making the rounds on social media. That happened to Taylor and Shump when the latter dominated Dancing with the Stars, and he was accused of cheating on Teyana. To make matters worse, another rumor ignited, alleging that the infidelity caused Taylor to begin abusing drugs.

Taylor rightfully denounced the rumors and revealed how much gossip like that is harmful.

“These types of rumors and lies hurt the most because I take pride in being a mother and would never be that irresponsible. I’ve never used drugs a day in my life, nor do I smoke, and only drink occasionally. My health issues were never a secret. We actually outwardly shared them with the world on our reality tv show, We Got Love,” Teyana wrote. “So, for someone to take that and make it a joke is extremely hurtful. It makes me emotional thinking about it.”

NBA Champ Iman Shumpert also touched on the rumors, calling them disrespectful.

“Just the way it was broken down I’m like, bro, I cannot believe this is real. Like we’re waking up to this. Like we’re really having a conversation about a TikTok?’ I don’t know where people get off. I live a real life and that’s really my wife, these really are our kids, we really love each other, and we’re really going to go hard.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Shump spoke on that aside from the reality show he hosts with his wife and winning Dancing with the Stars, he is still a ballplayer that wants minutes on the hardwood. The 31-year-old hasn’t played in a year and a half, but his goal is still to help a team make a deep playoff run, so he still works out more than 4 hours a day. But now he knows how important stability on one team is, now that he’s raising two kids.

