OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Charged With Murder After Stabbing Boyfriend To Death

Courtney Clenney, the 26-year-old OnlyFans model known online as Courtney Tailor, was arrested on Wednesday morning by the United States Marshals Service at an unnamed location in Hawaii.

“She was arrested on the strength of an arrest warrant issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida, for the offense of murder in the second degree with a deadly weapon,” the Hawaii Police Department shared on its website.

Four months ago, Clenney fatally stabbed her boyfriend, Christian “Toby” Obumseli, in their Miami, FL, apartment after an alleged domestic dispute. Her lawyer, Joseph Prieto, said that Clenney went to Hawaii soon thereafter “for her PTSD and related issues to this case,” in a statement per NBC 6 Miami. He also added that “it is an absolute injustice to charge a victim of domestic violence and human trafficking with a crime,” and he will vindicate his client in court.

The Hawaii Police Department has confirmed that Clenney will have her first court appearance in Hawaii, and she will be extradited to Florida at a later time.

In a separate press release, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said it would hold a conference on Thursday afternoon to formally announce the charges against Clenney. “The arrest warrant, which is presently sealed, should be unsealed & available by the time of the press conference,” reads their statement.

“The family just wants accountability,” Larry Handfield, attorney for the Obumseli family, told Yahoo News four months ago. “That’s all the family wants… I believe that if she was Black, she would have been arrested and [police would have] let the process play itself out.”

However, Internet sleuths later unearthed an old Twitter account belonging to Christian Obumseli (who is Nigerian-American), where he made controversial comments about American Black women. From 2012 through 2018, he made remarks such as:

“Oomf: black girls are born knowing how to shake they a*s’ me: ‘honestly idc they not my type”

“Once again I’m tired of these black girls in my government class”

“the way black girls disgrace themselves on TV.”

But one week after Christian’s death, his older brother Jeffrey made an Instagram post asking for sympathy toward his slain sibling. “As a family, we strongly disagree with the ignorant and repulsive tweets from my then-high school aged brother that have recently surfaced,” he wrote. “However, the tweets do not diminish our demand for a thorough investigation into Toby’s murder or negate the necessity for justice.”

“Courtney acknowledges that Toby did not have a weapon. She has no injuries to support her story of imminent danger,” it continued. “Additionally, Courtney still has yet to explain exactly what happened leading up to Toby’s murder. We have every reason to believe his death was the result of unwarranted and unprovoked violence. We want to see that justice is served.”