Frank Gore Charged With Assault After Allegedly Dragging Naked Woman Through Hotel

Former NFL running back Frank Gore has found himself in some legal trouble.

The 39-year-old has been charged with simple assault after allegedly dragging a naked woman by her hair in an Atlantic City Hotel.

The violence occurred after a dispute with the 28-year-old woman in New Jersey, which led to his arrest on July 31. Despite the woman not filing any sort of charges against him, after arriving on the scene, Atlantic City Police decided open an investigation.

“On July 31, 2022, at 8:11 AM, patrol units were dispatched to Tropicana Atlantic City for a report of a domestic violence dispute,” police said in a statement. “Officers arrived to find the victim, a 28-year-old woman from Miami, Florida, speaking with hotel security. The victim did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time. However, an ensuing investigation resulted in Franklin Gore being charged with simple assault related to the domestic violence incident.”

Gore is widely considered one of the greatest NFL running back of all time with his talent first being recognized as a student at Miami Northwestern High School. The Florida native would stay close to home and attend the University of Miami, and despite tearing his ACL twice, he was able to dominate the backfield. His dominance would lead him to get picked by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2005 NFL Draft and also play for the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets, which helped him break several rushing yards records.

After retiring, he became an amateur boxer and even climbed into the ring with former NBA player Deron Williams.

According to TMZ, Gore’s court hearing is scheduled for mid-October, and if found guilty, his legacy could be tarnished.