Marshawn Lynch DUI Arrest Video Shows Ex-NFL Running Back Being Forcefully Removed From Car

The video and police report of Marshawn Lynch’s recent DUI arrest in Las Vegas were released on Thursday, courtesy of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. According to the report, the former NFL running back reeked of alcohol and was passed out behind the wheel of his black 2020 Shelby GT500 when officers found him Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m.

The vehicle was also found to be “undrivable,” missing one wheel, sporting damage to the front two wheels, and a banged up rear driver side. “I have never, ever seen somebody drive a car until the rim disappeared. Like you drove it until there was no rim left,” one officer told Lynch, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I’ve never seen that happen before.”

The arresting officer, Kevin Barker, wrote in his report, “The driver was asleep behind the wheel with the driver’s door open leaning back in the seat, with bloodshot, watery eyes and had one shoe on and one shoe off.” Lynch was found to have difficulty exiting the vehicle, so as they pulled him out one officer said, “No more games today.”

But Lynch’s attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, are confident the charges against their client will not stick. Per their statement, Lynch’s car “was safely parked and not in operation.”

“Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI,” the statement added. “We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law.” Lynch is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Municipal Court on December 7 regarding this case. Chesnoff and Schonfeld said their client “appreciates and is thankful for everyone’s concern and support.”

Tuesday’s DUI incident came one day after Lynch was announced as a “special correspondent… for a variety of special projects” with the Seattle Seahawks. As yet, though, neither the organization nor Lynch’s legal team has commented on the state of the deal.