Young Thug Denied Bond For Third Time In RICO Case As Identity Of Alleged YSL Informant Is Leaked

Jeffery Lamar Williams, better known as Young Thug, will not be home for Thanksgiving or Christmas this year. Instead, the 31-year-old Atlanta, GA rapper will spend the holidays in Cobb County Jail, as he was denied bail for the third time in his upcoming RICO case. Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville’s legal counsel made it clear to Young Thug’s defense attorneys –Keith Adams and Brian Steele– at a court hearing on Thursday.

“I’ve considered the proffers made by the state, I’ve considered the arguments of the defense,” Judge Glanville said. “At this point in time, though, Mr. Adams and Mr. Steel, I am still not convinced [by] what you’ve argued… I’m going to deny bond at this time.” William’s trial is currently expected to start in January of next year.

Williams, his protégé Gunna (born Sergio Giavanni Kitchens), and 26 other members of Williams’ Young Slime Life record label were arrested in May, and the collective was indicted on 56 different counts, including armed robbery, aggravated assault, drugs, and murder. And the most severe of them was conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

But Williams has since been reindicted, and six more charges were tacked on. So that brings the total counts again Young Thug to 62.

“It is not lost on me that your client remains in custody. It is not lost on me your client enjoys the presumption of innocence,” the judge continued. “I respect that all of you, as seasoned advocates, and I understand fully that there are differences in bond and differences in what may be pled at trial. And I understand that you all, as defendants don’t have any responsibility at all to present anything. The government has the responsibility to present and prove everything that’s alleged in the indictment.”

The decision comes shortly after news leaked that one YSL associate has allegedly agreed to testify against the group, and the unnamed person has now been placed in protective custody because of alleged retaliation.

“YSL enthusiasts and/or actual gang members are threatening someone they believe is cooperating with the state,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told WSB-TV. “And not only that person but their very small children.”

Thug’s legal team also condemned the leak, making the point that such actions can only hurt his client. “Whomever is placing items of discovery online is not doing anybody a favor,” Brian Steel said. “It is totally inappropriate to try this case in social media. This case will be tried fairly and justly in Fulton County Superior Court.”

“This is putting people at risk and is poisoning the jury pool,” he also added. “Please stop immediately.”