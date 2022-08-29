Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Diab Welcome Their First Child Together

Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa Diab are the proud parents of a brand new baby. Diab, 41, shared the news on Sunday via her Instagram page alongside a black and white photo of them both in a hospital bed holding the newborn.

“I thought long and hard about sharing our life-changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title—MOM,” the radio personality captioned her post. Diab revealed that the couple actually had their child “a few weeks ago” and Kaepernick is “the most amazing dad.”

“I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey,” she gushed about the quarterback-turned-social-activist. “I know sharing this allows me to connect with you in different ways that I never imagined.” Kaepernick and Diab have been officially dating since 2016, and this is the first child for each of them.

The announcement came shortly before the couple made a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. She stepped out onto the red carpet, donning an all-black dress and purple boots.

“I know sharing this allows me to connect with you in different ways that I never imagined,” Nessa continued. “My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew. Thank you everyone for your support as always.”

Kaepernick is still a free agent and hasn’t played professionally since the 2016 season, when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest the many social injustices around the country. However, he recently had a nearly 5-hour workout with the Las Vegas Raiders in May.