One Person Shot & Killed Outside Sneaker Con Salt Lake City

A popular sneaker event turned deadly this weekend.

While Sneaker Con was making its Utah stop at Salt Lake City’s Salt Palace Convention Center on Saturday afternoon, a disagreement arose.

Right outside the establishment, around 3:20 pm, a few people allegedly emerged from the event when a fight broke out, and shots followed, leaving one person shot and killed.

Salt Lake City police spokesman Brent Weisberg said that authorities arrived on the scene to find the victim on the ground. While first aid was administered immediately and they were taken to the hospital, they ultimately succumbed to the injury. The victim’s identity was later released as 41-year-old Deliford Knight.

“We believe there was some sort of fight involving multiple people who just left the convention center where there was a convention happening,” Weisberg said.

Police say that after the violent act, the alleged shooter and at least one other person ran to a nearby parking garage before driving away.

According to KSLTV, a Utah resident named Jazmin Taula saw the crime’s aftermath and a pair of sneakers in the middle of the street.

“I had looked across the street, and he actually had his brother there. His brother was crying, trying to explain to the police what happened,” Taula said before warning of the dangers of high-end sneakers. “The shoes are $600, $700, $800 shoes sometimes, so to have that kind of value just walking around, it can be unsafe.”

Sneaker Con took to Twitter to release a statement on the unfortunate event.

“Authorities informed us that the incident related to an altercation outside of the Sneaker Con event arising from a three-shell Monte game, a coordinated scam taking place throughout the United States. The altercation was not affiliated with our Sneaker Con event, nor did the suspected three-shell Monte orchestrators attend our event,” the statement reads.

Local police have caught one of the assailants.

“With the assistance of the SLCPD’s SWAT Team, detectives with the SLCPD’s Homicide Squad arrested Deng Buk while executing a court-authorized search warrant in Salt Lake City. Buk will be booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of Murder and one count of Aggravated Robbery,” reads the Salt Lake City police department’s latest release on the matter.

However, authorities urge anyone with more information on the shooting to contact SLCPD at 801-799-3000.