Lil Yachty’s Launching His Own Frozen Pizza Line At Walmart

Lil Yachty is expanding his food business empire and coming to a frozen food aisle near you. Recently, the “Minnesota” rapper launched his own line of frozen pizza, Yachty’s Pizzeria, now exclusively found at Walmart.

“I’ve loved making and eating pizza my whole life, so this is a project I’m really excited about and have been for a long time,” Yachty said in a statement. “We made some wild flavors, but there’s still something for everybody. I take my pizza seriously, so I’m looking forward to seeing what people think.”

Yachty’s Pizzeria is the result of a partnership between the rapper and Deep Cuts, a private label collection of pizzas manufactured by Richelieu Foods for Universal Music Group for Brands (UMGB). The pizzas sell for $6.98 and come in the following four flavors:

Buffalo Style Chicken

Hot Honey Cheese

Pepperoni & Bacon

Veggie Supreme

“Yachty’s Pizzeria is an exciting example of a strategic brand extension that both represents the artist’s interest, passion, and personality as well as a way to help him expand his business portfolio,” said Richard Yaffa, EVP, Global Brands, UMG. “It’s a thrill to be able to continue to find new ways for our artists to connect with their fans around the world and support these campaigns with best-in-class marketing and creative support.”

There was also additional merch released in conjunction with the launch of Yachty’s Pizzeria. Visit your nearest Walmart or go to Walmart.com to grab a slice of Yachty’s Pizzeria pie.