Rapper Mystikal Facing Life In Prison After First-Degree Rape Charges

Rapper Mystikal, who first rose to fame with his 2000 hit “Shake Ya Ass,” is now facing life in prison.

The New Orleans Native has been indicted on first-degree rape by a Louisiana jury after allegedly after an event that occurred in his home back in late July, according to the New Orleans Advocate.

Born Michael Lawrence Taylor, he will also face many other charges like criminal damage to property, false imprisonment, domestic abuse, battery by strangulation, simple robbery, and numerous drug possession accusations.

The warrant describing the crime says Mystikal and a woman were arguing about finances when the attack became violent on June 30. During the argument, he took her car keys and sexually assaulted her.

He was subsequently arrested on July 31 and denied bond, so he fired his lawyer. He’d reunite with the legal representation he used to fight a previous sexual assault case a few years ago.

“It’s an indictment,” Tyler’s attorney Joel Pearce told reporters earlier this week. “It means nothing. We look forward to our day in court.”

Mystikal’s legal troubled date back to 2003 when he pleaded guilty to sexual battery and extortion against his hairdresser when he forced her to perform sexual acts. For that crime, he’d spend six years in prison and became a lifetime registered sex offender after getting released in 2010.

Then in August 2017, he was accused of rape stemming from an incident in a Shreveport casino. But after spending 18 months in jail before eventually posting his $3 million bond, the charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence.

He currently remains in custody at the Ascension Parish Prison without the possibility of bail.