Judge Seizes $28,000 From R. Kelly’s Prison Inmate Account To Pay Victims

Welp, the hits just keep on coming for the Pied Prisoner R Kelly. Last month, federal prosecutors filed a motion to seize the money from Kelly’s prison inmate account because he hadn’t paid any of the financial penalties he was ordered to pay when he was sentenced for racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

According to legal documents obtained by Complex, Judge Ann M. Donnelly ordered the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to seize more than $28,000 from the Pied Predator’s account—because terrible things should continue to happen to terrible abusers. (OK, the judge didn’t say all that, but the sentiment still stands.)

From Complex:

When the disgraced singer was sentenced in June, he was ordered to pay a $100,00 fine, a $900 special assessment, and an additional assessment of $40,000. “On August 4, 2022, at the government’s direction, the BOP restrained or ‘froze’ $27,824.24 of the money in the defendant’s trust account, leaving a balance of $500 for his use in MCC-Chicago, where he is currently incarcerated,” reads a letter signed by Donnelly on Friday. “The government now seeks an order requiring the BOP to turn over the restrained funds to the Clerk of Court ‘for deposit into an interest-bearing account pending a determination as to the amount and applicability of a restitution judgment.’”

So, the Pied Perpetrator’s legal team reportedly protested against the decision and claimed the BOP “confiscated” the funds in Kelly’s account like he confiscated the innocence of the Back women and girls he victimized. (Again, mostly my words, not theirs.)

“The defendant’s remaining claims—that the BOP unlawfully ‘encumbered Mr. Kelly’s funds’ and that the BOP and the government should be sanctioned—have no merit,” Donnelly wrote in her ruling. “The BOP acted properly and in accordance with its policies when it placed the defendant’s funds ‘in hold until this Court could adjudicate the pending motion.’”

Oh well.