Roger Federer Announces His Retirement From Tennis: “This Is A Bittersweet Decision”

A tennis great has called it quits.

Roger Federer has announced that after he participates in the Laver Cup — named after Rod Laver– next week, he’ll be retiring from the sport of tennis.

He made the announcement on social media Thursday morning, revealing that his age and body being plagued with injuries means it’s time to move on.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear,” Federer said. “I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career.”

The news came in a voiced-over video that showed a picture of Federer smiling and a caption that read, “To my tennis family and beyond, With Love, Roger.”

Federer leaves the sport as a 20-time Grand Slam champion, only behind his contemporaries Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. However, he’s not totally giving up the sport he loves, he’ll just no longer be competing at the highest level on tours around the world.

“This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me,” Federer said. “But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth.

Next week during the Laver Cup, which runs from September 23-25, Federer and his European teammates Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic will be competing together.