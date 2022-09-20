Celebrate National Rum Punch Day With Papa’s Pilar Rum

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Today is National Rum Punch Day, unbeknownst to some, but definitely a good excuse to drink one of the best classic Tiki cocktails around. Thanks to the good folks at Papa’s Pilar, we’re featuring a single-serve rum punch recipe below that will transport you to your favorite beachside resort from the comfort of your own home.

First things first, I’ve never heard of National Rum Punch Day, and considering it’s one of the first big-batch cocktails I learned to make, that shocks me. Further, rum punch falls directly in line with the Tiki cocktail category by way of using rum and fruit juices to bring all of that island flair together in the glass. Do note that rum isn’t the only base spirit used for Tiki cocktails but definitely a common one.

Papa’s Pilar, bottled by the Hemingway Rum Company in Key West, Fla., earns its namesake from famed writer Ernest Hemingway. Hemingway earned the nickname Papa by way of his vast international travels and it stuck. Hemingway also resided in the warm environs of Florida and Cuba, hence why it makes sense that the notable adventurer’s legacy is deeply attached to Papa’s Pilar. Pilar was the name of Hemingway’s boat, which served as his vehicle for his many travels.

With a handful of expressions, Papa’s Pilar offers a dark, blonde, and sherry cask-finished rum in its flagship lineup. The brand also offers an array of limited edition rums, including a bourbon barrel and rye barrel finished expression among them. The rums from Papa’s Pilar that make it to the public are sourced from across the Caribbean, Central, South, and North America.

For National Rum Punch Day, the blonde expression of Papa’s Pilar is the star but I imagine one could replace the younger juice with one of the brand’s aged offerings and it’d be just as exceptional. Now for the aptly-named Papa’s Punch recipe.

Papa’s Punch

Ingredients:

2 oz Papa’s Pilar Blonde Rum

2 oz orange juice

2 oz pineapple juice

0.5 oz fresh lime juice

0.5 oz strawberry syrup or puree

Directions:

Serve over ice.

Garnish with a pineapple slice.

It wasn’t in the directions but I’d give this cocktail a more than liberal stir to combine all the flavors. Typically, rum punch is a big format drink perfect for parties (and there is a whole bottle recipe in the IG post below), so if you’re like me and love to use a whole bottle of rum for large gatherings, just use the ratio of rum to juice above and increase it according to your needs.

To learn more about Papa’s Pilar, please follow this link.

—

Photo: Papa’s Pilar/Getty