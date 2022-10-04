McDonald’s & Cactus Plant Flea Market Collab On Adult Happy Meal, Apparel

In the era of healthy eating and healthier alternatives to fast food, McDonald’s is upping their promotional efforts to get more foot traffic in its restaurants and will be adding a new starting in October.

The house that Ronald McDonald built has teamed up with Cactus Plant Flea Market to create a new adult Happy Meal because what adult doesn’t want to feel, well, happy with their meal? This isn’t the first time that McDonalds has collaborated with outside entities as they’ve already created meals with the help of Travis Scott, J. Balvin and Saweetie. Now that they’ve linked up with CPFM, it should be interesting to see if this will sway fans of the brand to flock to Mickey D’s for the meal as it will be offered for a limited time beginning next Monday Oct. 1, and ending on Oct. 30.

“We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer said in a statement Tuesday.

The meal features classic McDonald’s characters Grimace, the Hamburglar and Birdie as well as newcomer Cactus Buddy. In addition, customers will be able to win Cactus Plant Flea Market merchandise by participating in the sweepstakes that will be included in the McDonald’s app. What kind of merchandise remains to be seen but if you’re buying one of these adult Happy Meals, might as well give it a try, right?

To go along with the toys, some limited-edition attire featuring McDonalds characters and burgers have dropped on Cpfmmcdonalds.com and features colorful hoodies, sweatpants, tee-shirts and even some plush dolls for the kids inside of us. Get these quick because once they’re gone they’re never coming back.

The move comes right after Pusha T roasted the iconic fast-food chain in a new diss track “Rib Roast.” Could Pusha T have pushed McDonald’s to make this move to distract from his latest scathing diss track? Of course not, but we feel like it was still worth mentioning anyway.

What do y’all think of McDonald’s and Cactus Plant Flea Market teaming up for a new adult Happy Meal? Let us know in the comments section below.