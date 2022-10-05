Tia Mowry Discussed ‘Setting Boundaries’ Days Before She Announced Her Divorce

So, Tia Mowry has announced that she filed for divorce after 14 years of marriage with actor Cory Hardrict. It’s a sad end to a long love story many were rooting for, but, hey, nothing lasts forever.

Anyway, Mowry hasn’t said much about her marriage coming to an end, other than that “these decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” and that she and Hardrict would “maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.” But Page Six noted that, days before she announced her divorce, she was on the red carpet discussing the importance of setting boundaries.

From Page Six:

While walking the red carpet for Variety’s Power of Women event on Sept. 28, the “Sister, Sister” alum opened up about how making changes has allowed her to “glow.”

“You know what it is, it’s self-love. I’m really, really just focusing on setting boundaries,” she told “Access Hollywood.” “I’m in my 40s, and I’m just now learning [how hard it can be]. All of you ladies out there, no matter how old you are, start now! It’s really given me peace and joy.”

Now, maybe her remarks had something to do with her and Hardrict parting ways, maybe not. She was at a women’s empowerment event, after all, and one can see how setting boundaries might be an important topic for the forum. It was even directed specifically at the “ladies.”

Still, what she said felt personal. And the fact that it came just days before her heartbreaking divorce announcement appears to be pretty telling. All we can do is wish for healing and good fortune moving forward for both Tia and Cory. Good luck, y’all.