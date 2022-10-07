A New Documentary On Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Is Officially Underway

OK, Michael Jackson fans, this is not a drill. Production for a new documentary is underway chronicling the making of arguably the greatest pop album of all time, and certainly the highest-selling album of all time, MJ’s ‘Thriller.

From Deadline:

The Michael Jackson estate and Sony Music Entertainment are joining forces for the untitled film, which is being directed by Nelson George, the noted music historian, journalist and documentary filmmaker. Thriller has sold 34 million copies in the U.S. alone and an estimated 100 million copies worldwide, won eight Grammy Awards and yielded seven top 10 singles. It was released 40 years ago next month.

If you’re a ’70s, ’80s or even ’90s baby, you might remember wondering if Michael could literally ever step on a stage and sing “Bille Jean” without fans crying and falling out with excitement and emotion. (Some of us also might remember being small children when the ‘Thriller’ video came out and it being a child-terrorizing thing of nightmares, but also something we just couldn’t look away from.)

Anyway, a press release about the upcoming doc said the film “takes fans back in time to the making of the record-breaking album and release of revolutionary short films that redefined the music video format and captivated audiences globally.”

“’Billie Jean’ remains the most streamed Michael Jackson song, and ‘Thriller’ is the only music video that has been inducted onto the elite National Film Registry of the Library of Congress,” the release continued.

The documentary will reportedly feature “never-before-seen footage and candid interviews” taking us back to “the point in Jackson’s career that launched the singer into mega-stardom and created a pop culture phenomenon that is woven through the culture and continues to influence the worlds of music, television, dance, fashion and more to this day.”

There’s a reason why Michael Jackson is virtually always the benchmark for comparisons to the most popular and successful new artists of today and basically every generation since the era MJ ruled undisputably.

Yeah, this should be a great doc. Y’all excited?