Lizzo Claps Back At Kanye And Everyone Else With Her ‘Motherf-cking Name In Their Motherf-cking Mouth’

Pop sensation Lizzo went all the way to Canada to let it be known she is mostly unbothered about what folks in the states have to say about her, and those “folks” absolutely include MAGA-munch and “White Lives Matter” promoter Kanye West.

“I feel like everybody in America got my motherf-cking name in they motherf-cking mouth for no motherf-cking reason; I’m minding my fat Black beautiful business,” Lizzo said from the stage in Toronto during The Special Tour on Friday.

She didn’t call Ye out by name, but this comes shortly after the “Late Registration” rapper, who is not a qualified doctor, by the way, went on Tucker Carlson’s show and commented that Lizzo’s weight is “clinically unhealthy.”

Lizzo ain’t never lied, though. She could get caught on camera doing half an Electric Slide at a random cookout, and suddenly she’s trending on Twitter with multiple think pieces and media commentators complaining about her twerking, being fat, playing the wrong flute and dressing however TF she wants to dress. Unlike Ye, she doesn’t have to resort to being a shameless shock jock in order to become the center of controversy. All she has to do is exist and be confident.

And now she’s just sick of it and ready to move across the northern border.

“Can I stay here?” Lizzo asked facetiously to the roaring crowd’s shouts of affirmation. “Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?”

She was probably just joking, but there is truth in jest, as they say.

Meanwhile, Kanye is out here playing porn videos for Adidas executives while having the nerve to call literally anyone “clinically unhealthy.”