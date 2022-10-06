Kanye West Reportedly ‘Doesn’t Understand’ Why People Are Hating On His “White Lives Matter” Shirt

Kanye West is reportedly confused by the backlash he’s getting after rocking a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt at Paris Fashion Week. The entertainer appeared at the event with conservative pundit Candace Owens, who also wore a similar shirt. But many celebs have since spoken out against West for the scheme, including Jaden Smith, Tremaine Emory, and West’s ex-girlfriend Julia Fox.

“[Kanye] thinks it’s a PC thing,” an unnamed source told Page Six. “He wants to give a voice to the ‘other side’ [of the race debate in America]… He doesn’t understand why people aren’t seeing that.”

The entertainer later defended his decision via Instagram on Wednesday. “Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter… THEY DO,” he wrote in a caption to a pic of the shirt in question.

West also went after numerous other targets in a series of other IG posts as well. He bashed his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, saying she “BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE.” He tore into the “Black Lives Matter” movement as a fraud and quoted Tamika Palmer, mother of Breonna Taylor, to support his position.

Ye also poked fun at former friend John Legend and told Justin Bieber to address his wife Hailey “BEFORE I GET MAD.”

But regular Kanye critic Van Lathan questioned if the rapper’s antics are really the result of a mental disorder or something more sinister. “For people saying [Kanye] doesn’t mean this, I’d actually prefer that he does,” he told his co-host Rachel Lindsay on their podcast Higher Learning. “I’d actually prefer that he’s like, ‘Hey, I feel like we live in a world where White people aren’t getting enough attention.’ Because if that’s the case, he’s just stupid.”

“But if he’s doing this purposefully to antagonize, purposefully for attention, purposefully to troll Black people?” Van Lathan added, “Then Kanye West isn’t stupid — he’s evil.”