Kick, Push: Gucci And Palace Skateboards Announce First Ever Collaboration

Two unlikely brands are teaming up for the first time ever. Gucci has announced a collection with Palace Skateboards.

As spotted on Hype Beast Palace founders Lev Tanju and Gareth Skewis are bringing a taste of skate culture to luxury fashion. In a special collaboration with Gucci’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele a new capsule between the two companies is about to drop. In a press release, the two labels detailed the capsule as “a meeting-point of sensibilities, a synthesis in the street … a dichotomous melding … a clash of worlds, a crash of opposites. This collection discovers not divergence but convergence, a mirror of approaches, obsessions and meanings that unify the two brands in a single aesthetic expression.”

In the forthcoming drop are an array of ready-to-wear pieces compromised of co-branded jackets, coats, tops, and t-shirts. Some of the most unique items include a Vanson-style leather motorcycle jacket with matching leather pants. Accessories also play a part in the capsule with monogram hats, belts, and footwear. As expected, they also curated some playful takes on Gucci’s signature leather goods with tote bags, card cases, minis, and the very popular cross-body. Lastly, for the hype factor, there is also a motorcycle available for sale.

The Gucci x Palace Skateboards capsule collection will be available exclusively at Gucci Vault starting Friday, October 21.