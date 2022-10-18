Michael B. Jordan Can’t Run From His Past, A Jacked Jonathan Majors, In The First Trailer For ‘Creed III’

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Ding, ding. After seeing set photos featuring an insanely jacked Jonathan Majors, hinting that Adonis (Michael B. Jordan) was in for some PAIN, we now have the first trailer for Creed III, the third installment in the Rocky spinoff.

Creed III will see Michael B. Jordan hop in the director’s chair and the boxing ring as he gets ready to take on what looks like his most formidable opponent yet in Damian, played by Majors.

The story, written by Ryan and Keenan Coogler plus Zach Braylen, shows Adonis Creed at the top of the boxing world after his match with Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), son of disgraced Soviet boxer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), who fought and lost to Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone).

Adonis’ world gets rocked when an old friend returns. Damian, who got locked up, is back, and like Jordan’s Black Panther character, Killmonger, he’s been training all his life for his moment.

Damian Is Here To Bring Pain To Adonis In Creed III

At first, Damian and Adonis’ reunion is a friendly one, with the champion taking his friend under his wing and allowing him to train at his gym. Things quickly get out of hand when Creed sees Damian’s ultra-aggressive style. The two friends quickly become rivals after Damian tells Adonis he is “coming for everything,” leaving Adonis no choice but to hop back in the ring to fight his former friend.

Before the trailer, everyone assumed Creed III would see Jonathan Majors play Clubber Lang’s (Mr.T) son, keeping the parallels with the Rocky franchise storyline going.

Creed III also sees the return of Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad. The highly-anticipated third film punches its way into theaters on March 2, 2023.

Photo: Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures