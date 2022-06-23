Michael B. Jordan Has Finally Removed Any Traces of Lori Harvey From His Instagram

It looks like Michael B. Jordan is finally ready to return to bachelorhood again! This past Father’s Day, which also happened to be Juneteenth, the paparazzi spotted the 35-year-old actor on his way to West Hollywood’s posh nightclub, Delilah. Jordan pulled up solo in a Porsche, wearing a tank top and a silver necklace, and flashed a peace sign to the photogs. His outing comes around the same time he cleansed his Instagram page of his ex-paramour Lori Harvey, which the 25-year-old model did to him about three weeks ago.

Jordan and Harvey split in early June after 18 months of dating. It seemed the attractive young couple was on their way to marriage at one point. But according to one party, Harvey wasn’t quite done playing the field and pulled the plug on their relationship.

“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other,” the unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight. “[Lori] is very focused on her career,” the source added. “She still wants to have fun and be free. Michael is a great guy. She is sad that their relationship didn’t work out, but she is moving on.”

Jordan openly showed his affection for Harvey throughout the course of their relationship. From renting out an entire aquarium for Harvey and gifting her with Hermès stock for Valentine’s Day 2021 to taking Harvey on a lavish vacation with her 25th birthday this past January, the Creed star spared no expense for his “turtle” (as he affectionately called her).

But it appears their union was too much for Harvey right now. “Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” the source told ET. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

Juneteenth wasn’t the first time Jordan’s been spotted since the split, however. In a clip that has since spawned many memes, he was seen at San Francisco’s Chase Center for Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals. Although Jordan was seated next to rapper Cordae, the cameras focused on Jordan, whose “megawatt smile wasn’t as bright” and “eyes looked watery,” as reported by TMZ.