Pump Fake: Ye’s Donda Academy Is Not Shut Down After All

The fallout from Ye fka Kanye West deciding to be an unrepentant antisemite continues, and it’s affecting innocent kids. The multihyphenate’s already suspect, allegedly, Donda Academy announced that it will be shutting down, only to then say it’s still open hours later.

According to TMZ, parents received an late Wednesday night (Oct. 26) saying, “Join us tomorrow morning in worship for the return of Donda Academy. With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance!”

The parents of these kids’ heads were surely spinning since a few hours earlier they also received a message saying that the school year was a wrap.

“At the discretion of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately … THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW,” read the first message.

The school must have been shuttered for at least some time since in Ye’s return to Instagram, he noted that his “school is being shut down.” The academy has been given the side eye in the press thanks to relatively inexperienced administrators and the non-disclosure agreements that parents needed to sign to enroll their kids in the Christian school.

However, it seems that the school’s basketball team has still been disinvited from a basketball tournament in December due to Ye antisemitic rhetoric. For shame.