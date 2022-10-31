San Antonio Spurs Drop Josh Primo For Allegedly Exposing Himself To Several Women

One of the San Antonio Spurs brightest young talents is already off the squad.

Josh Primo is known for being one of the youngest players in the league and showed promise upon being drafted in 2021 with the 12th pick by the Spurs.

But suddenly, on Oct. 28, he was waived by the team despite playing in the Spurs’ first four games this season. He then released a statement to ESPN through Adrian Wojnarowski stating that he was taking a break to deal with some mental issues.

“I know that you all are surprised by today’s announcement,” Primo said in the statement. “I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time.”

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said in a statement.

However, fans still wondered why the Spurs didn’t get any more specific on the decision, until the next day when ESPN provided more context by alleging that he exposed himself to several women, including one Spurs staffer.

According to ESPN, attorney Ront Buzbee told the sports conglomerate that he has been retained by a woman who worked for the Spurs and alleged that Primo exposed himself to her. Buzbee also represents several women who filed sexual misconduct lawsuits against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Buzbee took to Instagram to repost a Bleacher Report caption remarking on his involvement in Primo’s situation, writing, “Despite reports, I’ve said nothing publicly about the Josh Primo case as of yet. I won’t be saying anything about it until the appropriate time.”

ESPN also says that other teams are still interested in Primo because of his potential, but before showing any added interest, they want more facts on the accusations.

If he clears waivers, Primo should be a free agent this week.