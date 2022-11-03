Subscribe
Autopsy Confirms Master P’s Daughter, Tytyana Miller Died Of An Accidental Fentanyl Overdose

Tytyana Miller, the daughter of rap legend Master P died earlier this year. Her father made the announcement via Instagram on May 29, two days after her death.

According to People, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled that Tytyana died of an accidental fentanyl overdose, confirming police suspicion that she had died from a drug overdose, which they assumed based on the fact that drug paraphernalia was found at the scene of her death. (Though it should be noted that no actual drugs were found there.

Here’s what Law enforcement sources reportedly told TMZ, according to a June report:

We’re told the autopsy has been completed, but toxicology results will take several weeks.
As we’ve reported with other cases, fentanyl has been a silent killer in many OD deaths. Our law enforcement sources tell us there’s no evidence right now it’s connected to Tytyana’s death — but if it shows up in toxicology, we’re told LAPD investigators will go into overdrive to find out who supplied the drugs.Master P, whose real name is Percy Miller, has always been open about his daughter’s struggle with drug addiction. Even in announcing her passing, he mentioned that “mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about.”From Page Six:Prior to her death, Tytyana and her family members were vocal about her addiction struggles on “Growing Up Hip Hop.”

“When people hide that they have a problem, they’ll never overcome it,” Master P said in a 2016 episode. “She was like, ‘Dad, I want to be better. I want to get myself together.’”

This continues to be an all-around sad story. Rest well, Tytyana. You are loved and missed.

 

 

