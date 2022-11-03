Autopsy Confirms Master P’s Daughter, Tytyana Miller Died Of An Accidental Fentanyl Overdose

Tytyana Miller, the daughter of rap legend Master P died earlier this year. Her father made the announcement via Instagram on May 29, two days after her death.

According to People, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled that Tytyana died of an accidental fentanyl overdose, confirming police suspicion that she had died from a drug overdose, which they assumed based on the fact that drug paraphernalia was found at the scene of her death. (Though it should be noted that no actual drugs were found there.

Here’s what Law enforcement sources reportedly told TMZ, according to a June report:

We’re told the autopsy has been completed, but toxicology results will take several weeks.