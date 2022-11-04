STREAMED: Drake & 21 Savage Join Forces For “Her Loss,” Star-Studded “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Soundtrack & More

Drake & 21 Savage — Her Loss

Drake and 21 Savage have decided to join forces. After running through social media with a “fake” press run, the new duo unleashes their highly-anticipated album, Her Loss.

The 16-song offering features an array of producers, including Noah “40” Shebib, Metro Boomin, Tay Keith, Boi-1da, Lil Yachty, Taz Taylor, and many more. Meanwhile, Travis Scott is the LP’s lone guest feature. Outside of that, the spotlight remains on Drizzy and 21.

Drake thanked Yachty for his many contributions to this project before it landed. “Where would I be without our friendship?” he wrote on Instagram Stories. “I love ya, kid. Thank you for your time, your incredible talent, and your ad-lib game.” He also thanked DJ Khaled: “Thank you to my family for letting us finish this album in your home.”

Prior to releasing the album, Drake and Savage launched a parody-filled press run. They created a seemingly fake Vogue cover; posted a “Tiny Desk” concert preview for an episode that was apparently never shot; and they released a mock “Howard Stern Show” interview snippet.

But the album is real and it’s already causing a bit of controversy [Read more about that here]. Listen to Her Loss below.

Various Artists — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kendrick Lamar oversaw the Black Panther soundtrack back in 2018. This time around, the soundtrack producers Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, and Dave Jordan led the charge with an international lineup of all-stars over 19 tracks.

Rihanna is, of course, present here. She launched the soundtrack’s “Lift Me Up” single before it arrived. But the project also features Future, TEMS, Burna Boy, Pinkpantheress, Stormzy, Rema, Snow Tha Product, E-40, and many more. “The songs and score are one,” Göransson says in a statement to press.

“Ryan and I talked about the importance of creating an immersive journey of sound and voice. If we used a song in the film, we wanted it to be the entire song, and to be connected to the story,” he adds. “Thematically, we wanted to move the audience from grief to celebration. When you listen to the soundtrack, you can close your eyes and relive the experience of the movie. That was the intention.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is due to hit theaters Nov. 11. Listen to the film’s soundtrack below.

Ciara f. Summer Walker & GloRilla — “Better Thangs (Remix)”

Ciara and Summer Walker teamed up for the original “Better Thangs” earlier this year. Now, the duo becomes with a trio with the addition of GloRilla on the track’s remix.

Glo joins the track with an uplifting message: “They took me as a joke, now look who’s laughing, get a load of this,” she raps. “Never underestimate a goat, they should’ve told you this.” She goes on: “I thought it was impossible / Then I had to realize what I tolerate is optional / Anything I tell myself is possible is possible.”

This speaks to the overall vibe of the track. “I hope that people hear this song and they feel inspired,” Ciara tells Billboard. “I hope it sparks something in their thoughts that they need to just elevate. It is about going to that next level and pursuing the better things in life across the board…It really is that laid-back, feel-good vibe and energy, but it’s still upbeat at the same time.”

“Better Thangs” is a cut off Ciara’s forthcoming LP. Meanwhile, GloRilla’s new album, Anyways, Life’s Great… is due to arrive 11/11. Listen to “Better Thangs (Remix)” below.

Brockhampton — “Big P***y”

Brockhampton readies a new album with a new single. The critically-heralded group unleashes “Big P***y” in preparation for their newest and perhaps final LP, The Family.

“Moshing at the shows, surprised we ain’t get sued yet / Crowds go loco, we lean into their amusement / At the shows, taking photos with all the new fans,” Kevin Abstract raps into the camera in the song’s frenetic music video. “Injecting hope into a generation / of a lot of lonely motherf**kers sick of waitin’.”

The group says The Family will be its “final album.” Abstract has been teasing the project on Twitter. “the family is most definitely our most unique album and also the best record we’ve ever made,” he says.

Back in April, Abstract spoke about the project in a trailer. “Basically, I went to New York, and made something,” he says in the clip. “It’s not a solo thing, it’s a group album. It’s about the group.”

Listen to “Big P***y” below.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie — “Ballin”

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie says he’s “Ballin” with the release of his newest single. Don Cannon, Lee Major, and Sean Momberger act as the song’s producers on the cut, according to Spotify data.

Meanwhile, the High Bridge emcee raps about his paper. “Got my hoodie on like Melo in the garden / Got my money up, I’m ballin’ like LeBron’s son,” he rhymes on the track. “I’m shooting with my left like Harden / So much water on my wrist, it make my arm numb.”

“Ballin” is likely from Boogie’s forthcoming album, which is slated to arrive next month following a schedule shift. “Sorry but album dropping in December now,” he says via social media. “Drake was dropping same day and I’m not with that.”

Listen to “Ballin” below.