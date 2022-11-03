Meet The Woman On The Cover Of Drake & 21 Savage’s “Her Loss”

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

After a week’s delay due to Drake‘s longtime friend and engineer Noah “40” Shebib catching COVID, his collaborative album with 21 Savage is releasing soon.

Named Her Loss, the album is a follow-up to the dance album Honestly, Nevermind which ended with a 21 feature and unknowingly gave us a glimpse of what was on the horizon.

The duo has been trolling typical media rollouts this week with a Howard Stern interview, a fake Vogue Cover and a fake NPR Tiny Desk appearance, and 21 spoofing GQ’s 10 Essentials YouTube series.

But amid the rollout, one true thing was unveiled; the album cover. Drizzy’s album covers are always controversial–whether it be Certified Lover Boy’s pregnant emoji cover art or his ultra memeable “Views From the 6 cover where he sits atop Toronto CN tower. And now the latest will surely be debatable because neither of the rappers are featured because it’s a photo of Quiana Yasuka. The young woman is featured in an up-close shot with colored eyelashes, a gold grill atop her teeth, a band-aid under her eye, and a dangling diamond-encrusted Chanel earring.

According to Complex, Yasuka is of Japanese, Black, and Cherokee heritage and while she was born in North Carolina, she spent much of her youth in Japan. Commonly referred to as Suki, she also owns a nail business and is an adult dancer in Houston.

Complex reached out to the photographer named Paris Aden who took the photo to ask how the photo became the album cover.

“Drake just saw the photo I guess, and they asked if they could use it for the album,” Aden told Complex. “I shot that shit a long time ago. It was her profile pic and he probably fell in love with what he seen.”

Yasuka’s online presence is scarce, but check out more photos of her below: