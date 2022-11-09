Miles Bridges Files For Restraining Order From Woman Who Accused Him Of Domestic Violence

Miles Bridges is taking things a bit further with his wife and the mother of his children.

The NBA star has filed for a restraining order from Mychelle Johnson after claiming she’s repeatedly harassed him and refuses to quit.

According to TMZ Sports, court documents show despite an argument back in June that got violent, Johnson continues to bother him. Bridges offered up three separate incidents where she showed up unannounced to wherever he was staying.

The first was on Oct. 12 when Bridges was staying at an Airbnb in Los Angeles, and Johnson unexpectedly entered the side gate with the couple’s two kids. With protective orders, Bridges wanted to ensure he stayed away from her and stayed inside the home to keep his distance. He then states that as he tried to hold a glass door shut, she tried to force her way in and even tried to break in by hitting the door with a hose nozzle. Since she couldn’t get in, Bridges says she stole his dog and left with the kids.

Then weeks later, on Oct. 31, Bridges alleges that Johnson followed him and his friends home as they were leaving an L.A. hookah lounge around 2:30 AM. Once home, she pulled into his driveway –with their kids– and demanded he speak to her. He refused, citing the ongoing criminal case, and she even continued to sit in the driveway for six hours despite pleas from his friends and bodyguards to leave.

The final incident came just a few days ago, on Nov. 5, when she showed up at his Airbnb and “stood outside the home antagonizing me and refusing to leave” before LAPD officers showed up and convinced her to leave.

So, because of all these incidents, Bridges is asking the court to enforce that Johnson stays at least 100 yards away from him and his dog.