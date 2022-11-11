Anita Baker Announces Her First Full Tour In Almost 30 Years

The rapture is coming. No, not the one prophesied in the Bible, the one created by R&B/soul icon Anita Baker. The songstress surprised her fans by announcing her first tour – since 1995.

The beloved Detroit-based singer/songwriter and eight-time Grammy winner last released an album, My Everything in 2004, but has occupied a special place in the R&B firmament throughout her career. Though she’s released just six solo studio albums since her 1983 debut, songs like “Caught Up in the Rapture” “Sweet Love,” “Giving You The Best That I Got” “Angel” and “No One in the World” cemented her enduring popularity.

But Baker has become slightly reclusive since her heyday in the 80s and 90s, after a challenging divorce and fight for her master recordings which she won in 2021. Although she toured several times, most were one-off dates or short stints. In 2018, Baker performed on the Fantastic Voyage, after years of cajoling from radio icon Tom Joyner.

The Songstress tour commemorates the 40th anniversary of Baker’s first release, The Songstress, and will last from February through December. Baker also announced new music coming in January.

Tickets for The Songstress tour will go on sale on Thursday, Nov. 17th at 10 a.m. Check out the list below to see if the tour stops in your city/

Saturday, February 11 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Tuesday, February 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Friday, February 17 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wednesday, May 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Friday, May 12 – Belmont, NY – UBS Arena

Sunday, May 14 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Friday, June 30 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sunday, July 2 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Saturday, November 18 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Wednesday, November 22 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Friday, November 24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Friday, December 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sunday, December 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Friday, December 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Saturday, December 23 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

In 2018 Baker was honored by the BET Awards with a Lifetime Achievement Award and Jamie Foxx was one of the artists who performed in tribute. Watch the clip below.