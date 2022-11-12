Nick Cannon & Abby De La Rosa Welcome Their Third Child, His 12th, Into The World

Just one year after the polyamorous couple welcomed twins, Abby De La Rosa gave birth to their third child, the 12th child in Nick Cannon’s still-growing flock.

Abby De La Rosa gave birth to Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon on Friday, November 11, the Wild’ n Out host announced on his Instagram account.

“Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless but I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself,” Cannon wrote alongside a picture of the parents with the newborn. “Beautiful is privileged to have such a Loving and Spiritually inclined Mother.”

The proud daddy of now 12 children praised his “girlfriend” for keeping a smile “through the world’s madness” while also thanking her for making their children “feel valued and protected every single day.”

A Timeline of Nick Cannon Making Babies

Nick Cannon’s N’credible seed spreading journey began in 2011 when he and then wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed two twins, Moroccan and Monroe, who are now 11.

He took his baby-making act to Brittany Bell’s club, and she gave birth to a son Golden, 5, a daughter, Powerful, 1, and another son, Rise, one month.

After that, Lanisha Cole gave birth to his one-month-old daughter Onyx.

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott’s first child together, Zen, born in June 2021, died of brain cancer in December. The couple is expecting another child.

Zion and Zillion, Cannon and De La Rosa’s twins, came into the world in June 2021.

Whew!

Are you still with us here?

We’re not sure if this will be Nick Cannon’s last child, but if he continues, he has to be on course to break some records.

Maybe he is well on the way to owning the record for being in these maternity photos, if that is even a thing.

Congrats to Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon on their new bundle of joy.

Photo: Scott Legato / Getty