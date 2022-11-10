Nick Cannon Announces He’s Got a 12th Kid on The Way, Twitter Reacts

TV personality/actor/baby maker Nick Cannon has announced that he’s fathering his 12th baby.

This will be the third overall for Cannon and his sister-wife/lover Abby De La Rosa. The polyamorous couple welcomed twins Zion and Zillion in 2021. Though De La Rosa announced her pregnancy earlier this year, and TMZ said Cannon was the father, De La Rosa confirmed via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

“damn!,” De La Rosa posted. “1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick. I see no lies here smh. y’all be safe out there.”

When De La Rosa shared photos of her pregnancy via her Instagram, she appeared to be several months along, but no birth announcement has yet been made.

Wirth his 12th child on the way, it appears that his decision to get a vasectomy fell through. Back in May, the 42-year-old spoke about the possible snip on E! News’ Daily Pop when hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love asked how many kids he plans to have.

“I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely. But I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have. I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way,” Cannon said. “But it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children — and as we all know, I’ve been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children, and I find purpose.”

Naturally, he’s continued to have kids, so social media had their opinions on Nick’s ever-growing family. Peep some of the best reactions below: