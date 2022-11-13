Drake Loses $2 Million After Betting On Israel Adesanya To Win UFC Fight

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Hip-Hop superstar Drake and his bank account took a $2 million dollar hit on Saturday, November 12. The rapper, who has also become an avid sports gambler, took on the chin along with former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

The Drake curse is real. Well, that’s what some people believe. Adesanya became the latest victim of said “curse” after Drake showed off his $2 million bet slip that could have been a massive payday for the “Sticky” crafter if Israel Adesanya defeated Alex Pereira at UFC 281.

For a good part of the main event that went down at Madison Square Garden in New York City, it looked like Drake was about to cash in, but the tides quickly changed.

Adesanya had the upper hand in the bout until the 5th round. Pereira, known for his powerful punches, landed some devastating body and face strikes that staggered Adesanya, one of UFC’s hottest fighters.

The referee felt he had to save the fighter from himself and quickly stopped the fight giving Pereira the TKO victory and crowning him the new UFC Middleweight Champion.

Did Drake Do His Research on Israel Adesanya & Alex Pereira’s History?

Coming into the fight, it was well known that Alex Pereira was the only person who handed Israel Adesanya losses. Before they fought in the UFC octagon, the two battled in professional kickboxing.

In two matches, Periera beat Adesanya, knocking him out in a 2017 kickboxing bout. Pereira would effectively become Andesanya’s boogeyman after beating him on Saturday night.

We are witnessing a rivalry that has jumped two forms of mixed martial arts. Now focusing back on Drake, if the rapper puts a significant bet on you, that might not be a good sign.

Kamaru Usman was also a victim of the “Drake curse” after the Canadian bet $430,000 on him. He got knocked out by Leon Edwards.

Brazilian MMA fighter Jose Aldo also lost on the same card after Drake bet $240,000 that he would beat Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 278 in August.

So let that be a lesson to you fighters. If Drake bets on you, chances are high that you might lose.

Photo: Cole Burston / Getty