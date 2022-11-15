Odell Beckham Jr.’s Suing Nike For $20 Million: “I Am Extremely Disappointed”

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s got a beef and has nothing to do with the NFL.

The NFL superstar is suing Nike, saying the brand “failed to live up to its promises and refuses to abide by its contract.”

According to a lawsuit filed in an Oregon Circuit court, Nike withheld money promised to Beckham. So the wide receiver took to Twitter to reveal that he had to make things legal because the swoosh allegedly won’t pay up.

“Unfortunately, Nike did not honor its commitments,” Beckham wrote in a statement on Twitter regarding the lawsuit. “Throughout our partnership, I have kept my promise and fulfilled my obligations to the brand. I am extremely disappointed that I’ve had to take these measures to ensure Nike fulfills their obligation and promises.”

According to the lawsuit, Beckham’s Nike endorsement deal began in 2014 and gave him an extension in 2017. But before the extension, Beckham received a competing offer of $47 million from adidas, which Nike eventually matched to keep the superstar on board. However, the deal didn’t exactly mirror the one from the three stripes, as the contract’s language was altered, Nike suppressed sales, and it was structured to make it very hard for him to trigger certain royalties.

He alleges that the swoosh also failed to provide him with official cleats to match his uniforms, forcing him to customize his footwear. As a result, Nike is withholding payment of more than $2 million for him altering the game-worn equipment.

“Today I’m taking a stand, not just for me, but to set a precedent for all athletes who have dedicated their life to the sport they love — especially those who don’t have the means to stand up for themselves,” Beckham said in the statement. “We are held responsible for fulfilling our obligations under our contracts, but we also have to hold powerful companies like Nike accountable for honoring their commitments too.”

Beckham is seeking $20 million in the lawsuit.