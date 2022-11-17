Autopsy Of Shanquella Robinson Reveals She Suffered A Broken Neck During Mexico Vacation

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

A Black woman’s death in Mexico has ignited suspicion.

Shanquella Robinson traveled to Cabo, a popular vacation spot, and died within 24 hours of arriving.

The group trip was arranged to celebrate a friend’s birthday, but the deadly vacation has now turned into a nightmare because no one knows what truly occurred.

“She told me they had a chef. They were getting ready to eat. They were eating tacos or a salad or something, and I said, ‘OK. I love you. Have a good night, and I will talk to you tomorrow.’ I never talked to my child again. She never made it back home,” her mom, Salamondra Robinson, told Queen City News.

Her family is receiving conflicting reports with her friends saying the cause could have been alcohol poisoning.

“They said she wasn’t feeling well. She had alcohol poisoning,” her mother said. “They couldn’t get a pulse. Each one of the people that was there with her was telling different stories.”

However, Mexican authorities were contacted along with the FBI and a more startling cause of death was revealed by officials after an autopsy.

“When the autopsy came back, they said it didn’t have anything to do with the alcohol,” Salamondra said. “[They] said that she had a broken neck and her spine in the back was cracked. She had been beaten.”

Queen City news confirmed that Robinson’s death certificate says that the cause of her death “was severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.”

The claim that she’d been beaten gets even more damning after a disturbing video shows the 25-year-old getting beaten up just hours before her death by someone believed to be her friend.

In the clip, she can be seen getting punched in the face several times before being thrown to the floor and kicked in the head.

“Quella can you at least fight back, do something,” the man recording the video can be heard saying.

The video is graphic but can be seen below.

According to Queen City News, an official with the State Department is helping the family get reports from Mexico and recommends they hire a private investigator and lawyer to learn how Shanquella died.