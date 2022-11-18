Spirit.ED: Check Out These Cocktails For Your Thanksgiving Dinners & Beyond

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Thanksgiving will be upon us in just under a week and along with the dinner spread, family gatherings, and sweet treats, we expect folks to imbibe as well. To help with that, we’ve put together a handy Thanksgiving cocktail guide that should give folks some ideas.

We open up our Thanksgiving drink guide with our good friends over at Jose Cuervo. As readers of this space already know, we’re big fans of all things Cuervo and they’ve put together a collection of cocktails that we absolutely implore you all to try. We can personally vouch for the quality of the Old Fashioned.

Reposado Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

2 oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado

¼ oz Simple Syrup

2 dashes of bitters

Blood orange twist to garnish

Preparation:

Add 2 dashes of bitters and simple syrup to a rocks glass. Add ice and Jose Cuervo Tradicional® ® Reposado, stir, and garnish with orange peel and cinnamon stick.

Pumpkin Spice Daisy

Ingredients:

2 oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional Añejo

0.75 oz lemon juice

0.25 oz Orange juice OR orange slice

0.5 oz honey syrup

Preparation:

Combine these ingredients, shake and strain over a pre-rimmed lowball glass with ice. Level it up with a pumpkin spice rim by combining 1 tbsp of pumpkin spice with 1 tsp of sugar and 1 tsp of salt on a plate and mix.

Martell Blue Swift is a fine VSOP cognac made for whiskey lovers out there as it is the first cognac to be aged in casks that once held bourbon. We love Martell Blue Swift here at Spirit.ED and we’ve got a pair of cocktails featuring the spirit below.

Golden Delicious

Ingredients:

1 1/2 parts Martell Blue Swift

3/4 parts Lemon Juice

3/4 parts Honey Syrup

3 parts Hard Cider topper

How to mix: Combine Martell Blue Swift, lemon juice, honey syrup, and shake. Top with Hard Cider. Garnish with a Rosemary sprig (pressed to release aroma)

Cranberry Star

Ingredients:

2 parts Martell Blue Swift

3/4 parts Lemon Juice

3/4 parts Honey Syrup

3/4 parts Cranberry Sauce

How to mix: Combine Martell Blue Swift, lemon juice, honey syrup and cranberry sauce. Garnish with a Rosemary sprig, dusted with edible gold glitter

Four Roses is an award-winning bourbon brand out of Lawrenceburg, Ky., and is one of the best expressions of that sweet Kentucky gold you can find at a largely affordable price point. Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey was founded and currently operated by a Black woman, Fawn Weaver, so you already know we’re all about featuring the brand. Check out cocktails featuring both below.

Apple Rose

Created by Mixologist Natalie Migliarini of Beautiful Booze

Ingredients

1.5 oz Four Roses Bourbon

1.5 oz apple juice

4 dashes Angostura bitters

Directions: Fill highball glass with ice and bourbon. Top with apple juice. Stir briefly and add Angostura bitters on top. Garnish with apple slices.

Ginger Soul

Created by Mixologist Alexanderia Poole

Ingredients

2 oz Uncle Nearest 1884

3-4 blackberries (plus more for garnish)

2-3 pineapple chunks

1 0z Domaine De Canton Ginger Liqueur

0.5 oz fresh squeezed lime juice

Directions: Add fruit and ginger liqueur to cocktail shaker. Muddle ingredients gently, just to break up fruit. Add Uncle Nearest and lime juice. Add ice and shake until well mixed and cold (approximately 10 seconds). Double strain into a chilled cocktail glass without ice. Garnish with skewered blackberries.

Sovereign Brands carries a wide range of palate-pleasing spirits and wines. If you’re a Spirit.ED vet, then you know we love gin. McQueen and the Violet Fog is one of the better gins we’ve tried. Belaire Rosé is one of our favorite bottles for when we want to feel classy and elegant. And any cocktail featuring Chartreuse (we love that stuff!) is going to soar in our opinion.

Cranberry Gin Fizz

2oz McQueen and the Violet Fog gin

1oz fresh lemon juice

1oz chilled cranberry simple syrup

1 egg white (pasteurized, if desired)

4 drops of orange bitters

2oz chilled club soda

Ice

Cranberries and rosemary sprigs, for garnish

Belaire Snowfall

1oz Chartreuse Yellow

.25oz lemon juice

Top with Belaire Rosé

Finished with white chocolate mousse and grated nutmeg

Reyka is one of the best-tasting vodkas on the market and definitely makes for a solid base for cocktails or easy drinking with tonic water and lime. Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum is definitely packed full of flavor that’ll remind you of the holiday season. We haven’t tried Hudson Whiskey’s Short Stack impression yet but hope to in the near future. We feature three cocktails using the spirits below.

Icelandic Espresso Martini

Ingredients

2 parts Reyka Vodka

1 part espresso

.5 part simple syrup

Glass: Martini

Garnish: 3 espresso beans

Preparation

Combine all ingredients into cocktail shaker. Shake, strain and garnish.

Sailor Jerry Hot Chocolate

Ingredients

1 part Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

1 part Butterscotch Schnapps

1 ½ parts Almond Milk

3 Parts Dark Hot Chocolate

Dash of Sea Salt

Whipped Cream

Cinnamon

Preparation

Heat milk and dark hot chocolate until combined smooth. Add Sailor Jerry Rum, butterscotch schnapps and sea salt and stir. Serve in a tall mug and garnish with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Autumn In New York

Ingredients:

2 Parts Hudson Whiskey Short Shack

1⁄2 Part Fresh Lemon Juice

1⁄4 Part Real Maple Syrup

2 Parts Fresh Apple Cider

Instructions: Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice and shake briefly to combine & chill. Strain into rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with apple slices.

Cointreau is pure deliciousness and such a boost to a variety of cocktails. Mount Gay Black Barrel rum is definitely a heartier rum for those who like a little heft in their sips. We’re just getting familiar with St-Rémy Signature so more on that in an upcoming Spirit.ED edition. Check out the cocktails below.

Cointreau Apple Cider Margarita

Ingredients:

1 oz Cointreau

2 oz Tequila

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz Apple Cider

Directions:

Add all ingredients into shaker and shake until well chilled

Strain over ice into glass

Garnish with a cinnamon stick

Mount Gay Rum Sky Chai

Ingredients:

2 oz Mount Gay Black Barrel

0.25 oz Chai Syrup

2 Dashes of Angostura Bitters

Directions

Add all ingredients to your glass, add ice and stir

Garnish with an orange peel/slice and/or a brandied cherry

Chai Syrup

Ingredients:

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

3 chai tea bags

Directions:

Add water and sugar to saucepan and bring to a boil. Turn off heat, add tea bags and let steep for 10 minutes

Remove tea bags, let cool and serve

St-Rémy Signature French Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

2 oz St-Rémy Signature

1 Brown Sugar Cube

3 Dashes of Bitters

Orange Slice

Orange Zest

Maraschino Cherry

Directions:

Into a rocks glass, put the sugar cube and bitters. Muddle it and pour in St-Rémy Signature

Add ice cubes and stir with a bar spoon for 10 seconds

Press orange zest above the drink and garnish with an orange slice and maraschino cherry

As always, sip safely and surely.

Happy Turkey Day!

Photo: Getty