Watch The “Bel-Air” Teaser Trailer For Season 2

The Fresh Prince is back.

Bel Air, the Peacock reboot of the classic 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will return on Feb. 23, 2023 and a new teaser trailer has dropped.

Conceived by Morgan Cooper, who created a teaser for what was then just an idea to create a darker, dramatic version of the NBC series that made Will Smith a superstar, Bel Air debuted on Feb. 13. Philadelphia native Jabari Banks won the lead role as a Philadelphia resident who had to make the move to the upscale Los Angeles enclave after troubles at home. Like the TV sitcom, he moved in with his aunt, uncle, and cousins, making friends with L.A. native Jazz soon after arriving in town.

But that’s where the comparisons end as the show is an hour-long drama instead of the half-hour sitcom that dominated the 90s with its catchy theme and star-making performance by Smith. The original ran on NBC for six seasons from 1990 to 1996. From there, Smith went on to world domination as one of the most bankable movie stars of all time.

Despite some mixed reviews, Bel Air has become a hit on the fledging streamer Peacock, which repurposes NBC content and creates original shows like the Fresh Prince reboot. After its February premiere, it more than earned its upfront two-season order, becoming the fastest-growing title in Peacock history, with 8 million accounts watching.

Aside from Banks, there’s been another star created by the show. Actress/singer Coco Jones, 24, who plays Hilary Banks in the reboot, released her debut EP, What I Didn’t Tell You on Nov. 4. She’s earned a Best New Artist nomination at the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards and some glowing reviews for the project.

Watch the trailer below.