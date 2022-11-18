Al Roker Recovering After Being Hospitalized With Blood Clots In Legs And Lungs

Legendary journalist, author, and TV personality Al Roker revealed via Instagram that he has been hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs.

“Today” viewers had noticed their beloved meteorologist had been absent from the show for two weeks with no word on why. Then, on Friday, Roker took to social media to address his fans who “have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been.”

“Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” Roker wrote. “After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery.”

The 68-year-old “Today” weatherman went on to thank his fans for their “well-wishes and prayers,” adding, “Hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”

Meanwhile, meteorologist Dylan Dreyer has been filling in for Roker while “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie reported that Roker is definitely doing better since his hospitalization.

“He’s in good spirits, we’ve all talked to him,” Guthrie said, according to CNN. “It’s hard to slow down Al but he’s on the mend and he’s on the way to recovery. I don’t know if he watches this show but we love you, Al. We miss you.”

We hope Roker gets better soon. Our hearts go out to him and his family.