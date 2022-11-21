Beyoncé’s Final Act In “Renaissance” Trilogy To Reportedly Be Collaborative Album With Jay-Z

Bruce is a sneaker-obsessed pop culture junkie from Queens. He is a proud alumnus of St. John’s University and is currently the Deputy Editor of Cassius. Bruce hails from Complex as a social media guru and honed his sneaker knowledge as an editor at Sneaker News. He is also a Drake and Dipset apologist. He divides his time between watching ‘The Office’ reruns and trying to become the next Hank Moody...or Don Draper.

More information about Beyoncé’s Renaissance Trilogy may have been unearthed.

With the dance album being dubbed Act I, fans immediately got hyped that there’d be follow-up albums, and now we know who could be involved in one of the two remaining acts– Jay-Z.

The potential downfall of Twitter has everyone tweeting like there’s no tomorrow, so New York Times’ pop culture reporter Kyle Buchanan jumped on the trend by sharing the Bey news.

“Before Twitter goes down, instead of making you follow me somewhere else, I’ll just tell you what I’ve heard about the other 2 acts of Beyonce’s 3-part ‘Renaissance’ project. (2nd act is an acoustic album, 3rd act is a collaboration with Jay-Z),” Buchanan tweeted.

Upon Act I’s release, Beyoncé took to Instagram to confirm that there’d be two more projects completing the trilogy, stemming from songs she made at the height of the pandemic.

“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote on Instagram. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

The news of the collaborative album comes a week after Beyoncé tied her husband for the most career Grammy nominations with 83, followed closely by Sir Paul McCartney with 81, and Quincy Jones with 80.

This won’t be the first time Hov and Bey made a joint album after already doing the deed in 2018 with Everything is Love under the name The Carters.